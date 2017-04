Feb 9 Network Rail Ltd

* Jeremy Westlake will join company as chief financial officer on 15 February

* He replaces Patrick Butcher, who leaves Network Rail in March to take up the role of chief finance officer at Go-Ahead Group

* Westlake has a wealth of experience in senior leadership roles across the transport, engineering and manufacturing sectors both in the UK and overseas, most recently as senior vice president of finance at Alstom Transport in France