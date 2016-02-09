Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 4.3 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.3 million euros versus profit 2.2 million euros year ago
* In 2016 estimates its revenue to grow significantly compared to 2015
* Will propose that no dividend or return of capital shall be distributed
* No dividend or return of capital has been distributed during reporting period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order