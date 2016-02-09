BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics commences collaboration with Critical Care Research Group
* Commenced a collaboration with Critical Care Research Group (CCRG)
Feb 9 ALK Abello A/S :
* Q4 total revenue 687 million Danish crowns ($102.96 million) versus 612 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA, including the gain on the sale of the European veterinary business, 148 million crowns versus 57 million crowns year ago
* Free cash flow in 2016 is expected to be largely level with 2015
* Partnerships are expected to further contribute to Alk's revenue and earnings, potential milestone payments in 2016-17 total 75 million crowns
* Sees 2016 base business revenue to grow organically by about 10 pct to 2.6 billion crowns
* Sees 2016 EBITDA ex. items, ex. revenues from sales royalties and milestone payments, to increase by about 35 pct to 450 million crowns (331)
* Proposes dividend of 5 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6724 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Commenced a collaboration with Critical Care Research Group (CCRG)
* says entered into agreement with Eight Capital under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase 9.4 million units at price per unit of $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: