Feb 9 Hyprop Investments Ltd

* Acquired interest in two shopping malls in South-Eastern Europe; total purchase consideration is eur 202.8 million

* Total purchase consideration will be funded by bank debt underwritten by Hyprop. Homestead will furnish Hyprop with security in respect of 10 pct of aggregate purchase consideration

* Hyprop has elected to acquire shopping centres in joint venture with homestead