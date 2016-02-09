Feb 9 PKO BP SA

* Poland's No.1 bank, state-controlled PKO BP, said on Tuesday it expects to pay around 812 million zlotys ($204 million) in the newly implemented bank asset tax this year.

* "The bank's answer to the tax, in order to maintain stable profitability, will most of all be further loan growth and higher efficiency," PKO's Strategic Director Pawel Borys said in a statement. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9755 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)