Feb 9 Bulten AB, Q4

* Net sales reached SEK 667 million (621), up 7.3% on same period last year.

* Q4 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 47 million (38)

* Says board proposes dividend of SEK 3.25 per share (3.00)

* Says expects 2016 will be a year with growth in line with market and the following years, thanks to contracts already signed, we expect to see very good conditions for winning further market share Link to report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)