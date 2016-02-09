BRIEF-Shenzhen SDG Information announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.75 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Feb 9 Zinkia Entertainment SA :
* Preliminary FY 2015 EBITDA 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus estimated 2.9 million euros
* Preliminary FY 2015 revenue 5.9 million euros versus estimated 8.6 million euros
* Preliminary FY 2015 net profit 3.2 million euros versus estimated 1.0 million euros
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 40 percent to 65 percent, or to be 11 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7.8 million yuan)