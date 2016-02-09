BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 40 pct to 65 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 40 percent to 65 percent, or to be 11 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7.8 million yuan)