Feb 9 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Says its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Ltd, signs
distribution deal with Hong Kong-based Sky City Technology
Development Ltd (Sky City)
* Under distribution deal Sky City is exclusive distributor
of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate in China, including Hong
Kong and Macau
* Distribution in non-exclusive when it comes to sales
through Sky City websites or through sub-distributors websites
* The exclusivity in Hon Kong and Macau depends on minimal
sales results during first two years of the agreement
