Feb 9 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Says its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Ltd, signs distribution deal with Hong Kong-based Sky City Technology Development Ltd (Sky City)

* Under distribution deal Sky City is exclusive distributor of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate in China, including Hong Kong and Macau

* Distribution in non-exclusive when it comes to sales through Sky City websites or through sub-distributors websites

* The exclusivity in Hon Kong and Macau depends on minimal sales results during first two years of the agreement