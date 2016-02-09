Feb 9 IVS Group SA :

* Unit has signed contract related to acquisition of the vending business of Milano Vending Srl

* The provisional price is equal to about 1 million euros ($1.13 million), subject to adjustments that will be made at the end of the verification period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)