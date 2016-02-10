Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 JSE:
* Censure imposed by JSE on Mr Deetlefs in his capacity as a director of Huge Group Limited
* On November 26 2013, whilst being in possession of unpublished price sensitive information relating to Huge, Mr Deetlefs purchased 47,174 huge shares
* Routine examination of trading by JSE's Market Regulation Division revealed trade in question and this was also reported to Directorate of Market Abuse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order