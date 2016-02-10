BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Opera Software Asa
* Q4 revenue was $193.5 million in 4q15, up from $154.4 million in 4q14 vs reuters poll $173 million
* Says revenue for company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in range of $690m to $740m vs reuters poll of $724 mln
* Q4 adjusted ebitda (excluding one-time costs) of $32.8 million, down 5% versus 4q14 (vs company guidance of $29-33 mln)
* Says adjusted ebitda for company's full fiscal year 2016 is projected to be in range of $100m to $125m Further company coverage:
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area