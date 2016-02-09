Feb 9 Tomtom NV :

* Q4 revenue 282 million euros versus 283 million euros ($317.1 million) in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating result 0.2 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 automotive revenue 30.3 million euros versus 23.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT margin of 0 pct vs 1 pct year ago

* Q4 net result 21 million euros compared with 0.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 revenue to grow to around 1,050 million euros

* FY 2016 adjusted EPS to grow by around 10 pct to 0.23 euros

* Expects in 2016 level of investment (both CAPEX and OPEX) in core technologies to be higher than last year