UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Holdsport Ltd :
* Total sales for five months ended January 2016 increased by 12.3 pct compared to corresponding period last year
* Comparable stores increasing by 9.2 pct over five months ended January 2016
* Weighted retail trading space increased by 5.3 pct for five months relative to prior corresponding period
* Retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 7.3 pct for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.