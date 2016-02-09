Feb 9 Holdsport Ltd :

* Total sales for five months ended January 2016 increased by 12.3 pct compared to corresponding period last year

* Comparable stores increasing by 9.2 pct over five months ended January 2016

* Weighted retail trading space increased by 5.3 pct for five months relative to prior corresponding period

* Retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 7.3 pct for period