Feb 9 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Codetermination negotiations in sales organization concluded

* Undertakings have now been completed, resulting in a staff reduction of about 55 persons

* Reduction of staff generates a one-off cost of about 1 million euros ($1.1 million) which was booked in the last quarter of 2015; the estimated annual cost savings amounts to approx. 2 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)