Feb 9 eQ Oyj :

* eQ asset management has held a first close at 51 million euros for its new private equity fund eQ PE VIII North

eQ PE VIII North-fund invests in lower mid-market buyout funds investing in unlisted small and medium-sized companies operating in Northern Europe