* Offer price set at 200 pence

* Based on offer price, indicative market capitalisation of company at commencement of conditional dealings today will be approximately £800 million

* Offer comprises 139,950,000 shares representing 35 pct of company's issued share capital on admission

* At admission, company will have 400,000,000 shares in issue

* Is raising approximately £183.2 million of net proceeds in offer, after deducting underwriting costs and other fees and expenses

* Conditional dealings in shares will commence on London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today under ticker "ASCL"