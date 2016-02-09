BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Ascential Plc IPO-ASCE.L:
* Offer price set at 200 pence
* Based on offer price, indicative market capitalisation of company at commencement of conditional dealings today will be approximately £800 million
* Offer comprises 139,950,000 shares representing 35 pct of company's issued share capital on admission
* At admission, company will have 400,000,000 shares in issue
* Is raising approximately £183.2 million of net proceeds in offer, after deducting underwriting costs and other fees and expenses
* Conditional dealings in shares will commence on London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today under ticker "ASCL" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 10 A unit of a large semiconductor investment fund linked to the Chinese state has agreed to buy U.S. semiconductor testing company Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.