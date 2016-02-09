Feb 9 Actelion CEO Jean-Paul Clozel

* Expects to make regulatory submission of new antibiotic in 2017

* Says expects significant uptake of uptravi in 2016

* Says has not been approached by potential suitors

* Says aims for a new drug every two years

* Says remains pessimistic about acquisitions, cannot compete with large companies with deeper pockets

* Says always looking for acquisitions to complement drug pipeline

* Says does not expect breakthroughs in pah treatments, must focus on new disease areas to avoid cannibalizing pah portfolio