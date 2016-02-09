Feb 9 Robeco NV

* Says in 2015, total assets under management increased by 22.1 billion euros (18 percent) to 268.1 billion euros ($300.08 billion), of which 47 percent are institutional

* Reports FY net profits of 237 million euros, an improvement of 4 percent compared to previous year

* Says 2015 net cash inflow amounted to 4.0 billion euros (2014: 6.2 billion euros)

* Says operating result over 205 ended at 360 million euros, an improvement of 30 million euros