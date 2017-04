Feb 9 Rank Progress SA :

* Its unit, Progress V Sp. z o.o., signs deal with Pergranso Sp. z o.o. to sell property with infrastructure for 67.3 million zlotys ($17.05 million)

* The property comprises "Aviatar" business and services center under construction in Mielec, Poland  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9481 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)