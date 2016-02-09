UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :
* Reports Q4 consolidated revenue fo 137.4 million euros ($155.5 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago
* Confirms the objective of 2015 EBITDA close to twice its level in 2014
* Confirms 2018 objectives Source text: bit.ly/1Ka1AKe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.