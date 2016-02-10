Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Ica gruppen Q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items was SEK 1,024 million

* Ica gruppen says board of directors proposes a dividend for 2015 of sek 10.00 per share (9.50), corresponding to 41% of profit for year

* Ica gruppen says seeing a tougher competitive situation in our markets, where during second half of year Ica Sweden began losing market shares for first time in a long time

* Reuters poll: Ica Q4 adjusted operating profit was seen at 1,165 million SEK, dividend for 2015 at 10.00 SEK/share