Feb 10 Heineken NV :

* Reports Q4 consolidated beer volume 47.2 mhl versus 45.8 mhl in Reuters poll

* FY consolidated revenue 20.51 billion euros ($23.16 billion) versus 20.37 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY consolidated operating profit (beia) 3.38 billion euros versus 3.38 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY consolidated net profit (beia) 2.05 billion euros versus 2.05 billion euros in Reuters poll

* In 2016 Heineken expects to deliver further organic revenue and profit growth despite an increasingly challenging external environment

* Sees margin expansion in line with medium term margin guidance of a year on year improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps for 2016

* 2016 capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment should be slightly above 2 billion euros (2015: 1.6 billion euros)

* Proposed 2015 total dividend up 18 pct at 1.30 euro per share (2014: 1.10 euro)

* FY Africa Middle East and Eastern Europe consolidated revenue 3.26  billion euros versus 3.26 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY Europe consolidated revenue 10.23 billion euros versus 10.08 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Consolidated beer volume grew 2.3 pct organically in 2015

* FY Americas consolidated revenue 5.16 billion euros versus 5.10 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY Asia Pacific consolidated revenue 2.48 billion euros versus 2.45 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Expect further volatility in emerging markets and deflationary pressures in 2016

* Hans Wijers (chairman) and Mary Minnick will resign by rotation from supervisory board at AGM on April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)