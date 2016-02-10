UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 10 Heineken NV :
* Reports Q4 consolidated beer volume 47.2 mhl versus 45.8 mhl in Reuters poll
* FY consolidated revenue 20.51 billion euros ($23.16 billion) versus 20.37 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY consolidated operating profit (beia) 3.38 billion euros versus 3.38 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY consolidated net profit (beia) 2.05 billion euros versus 2.05 billion euros in Reuters poll
* In 2016 Heineken expects to deliver further organic revenue and profit growth despite an increasingly challenging external environment
* Sees margin expansion in line with medium term margin guidance of a year on year improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps for 2016
* 2016 capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment should be slightly above 2 billion euros (2015: 1.6 billion euros)
* Proposed 2015 total dividend up 18 pct at 1.30 euro per share (2014: 1.10 euro)
* FY Africa Middle East and Eastern Europe consolidated revenue 3.26 billion euros versus 3.26 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY Europe consolidated revenue 10.23 billion euros versus 10.08 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Consolidated beer volume grew 2.3 pct organically in 2015
* FY Americas consolidated revenue 5.16 billion euros versus 5.10 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY Asia Pacific consolidated revenue 2.48 billion euros versus 2.45 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Expect further volatility in emerging markets and deflationary pressures in 2016
* Hans Wijers (chairman) and Mary Minnick will resign by rotation from supervisory board at AGM on April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
