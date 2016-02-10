Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Telenet Group Holding NV :
* Initiates share repurchase program 2016
* Telenet may acquire from time to time its common stock, to a maximum of 1,100,000 shares, for a maximum consideration of 50.0 million euros ($56.4 million) within a 6 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order