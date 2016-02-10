Feb 10 Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Initiates share repurchase program 2016

* Telenet may acquire from time to time its common stock, to a maximum of 1,100,000 shares, for a maximum consideration of 50.0 million euros ($56.4 million) within a 6 month period