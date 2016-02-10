Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Unibet underlying profit for the fourth quarter was GBP 24.6 (16.8) million

* Says in the period up to 7 February 2016, average daily gross winnings revenue has increased by approximately 45 per cent in GBP and approximately 47 per cent in local currencies over the same period in 2015

* Gross winnings revenue of GBP 111.4 (78.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of GBP 1.88 (1.64) per share/sdr before split, GBP 0.235 (0.205) after split, which is approximately sek 2.87 (2.68) per share/sdr after split

* Says number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 921,150 (570,360) of which 156,208 were customers of the businesses acquired in 2015.

* Reuters poll: Unibet Q4 gross winnings revenue was seen at 98.3 million GBP, underlying profit at 21.4 million For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)