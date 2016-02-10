Feb 10 Lundbeck :
* In 2015, revenue reached 14.59 billion Danish crowns representing an increase of 8 pct (0
pct in local currencies)
* Q4 EBIT loss 432 million crowns (Reuters poll loss 314 million crowns)
* Q4 revenue 3.73 billion crowns (Reuters poll 3.46 billion crowns)
* "For 2016, we expect a return to profitability and solid cash generation as well as a
continued solid sales growth of our key products"
* For 2015, the board of directors proposes no dividend payout
* For 2016, expects revenue of around 13.8-14.2 billion crowns and EBIT is expected to
reach 1.0-1.2 billion crowns
(Gdynia Newsroom)