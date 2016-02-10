Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 KBJ SA :
* Q4 net profit 1.1 million zlotys ($279,578) versus 226,402 zlotys year on year
* Q4 revenue 3.8 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9345 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order