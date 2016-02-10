Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 10 Industrial and Financial Systems IFS AB
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA was SEK 182 million (135 mln)
* Net revenue totaled SEK 968 million (SEK 867 mln), an improvement of 9 percent currency adjusted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order