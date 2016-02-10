Feb 10 Bellway Plc
* Trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2016
ahead of its interim results announcement on Tuesday 22 March
2016
* Further volume growth, with an 11.6% rise in number of
housing completions to 4,188 (2015 - 3,754)
* Average selling price has risen by 17% to a record
£257,000 (2015 - £ 219,343)
* Significant investment in land with 5,445 plots
contracted (2015 - 3,824 plots) at attractive rates of return to
secure future growth
* A substantial forward order book comprising 4,434 homes
(2015 - 4,213 homes) with a value of £1,027 million
* Remains on target to increase volume by around 10% this
financial year
