* Trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2016 ahead of its interim results announcement on Tuesday 22 March 2016

* Further volume growth, with an 11.6% rise in number of housing completions to 4,188 (2015 - 3,754)

* Average selling price has risen by 17% to a record £257,000 (2015 - £ 219,343)

* Significant investment in land with 5,445 plots contracted (2015 - 3,824 plots) at attractive rates of return to secure future growth

* A substantial forward order book comprising 4,434 homes (2015 - 4,213 homes) with a value of £1,027 million

* Remains on target to increase volume by around 10% this financial year Source text for Eikon:

