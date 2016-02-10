Feb 10 Hornby Plc
* as a result directors consider there to be a risk that
group will breach a covenant of their banking facility in march
2016.
* group has enjoyed a long and supportive relationship with
its lender, with whom it is currently in discussions.
* expects to report a substantially wider trading loss than
previously forecast in this current financial year.
* in total group is now expecting to report an underlying
loss before tax in range of £5.5m - £6.0m, which represents a
substantial setback in our recovery plan for business
