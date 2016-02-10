Feb 10 Q-Free ASA :

* Q4 order intake 210 million Norwegian crowns

* Q4 EBITDA loss 71 million Norwegian crowns versus profit 26.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 211 million crowns versus 258 million crowns year ago

* Streamlining of organisation and a reduction of fixed cost base some 70 million crowns

* Aims to continue transformation

* Says is clearly not satisfied with financial performance during 2015 Source text for Eikon:

