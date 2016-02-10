BRIEF-Endo International announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
* Endo International PLC announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
Feb 10 Ortivus AB :
* Q4 revenue 13.8 million Swedish crowns versus 17.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.5 million crowns versus loss 1.4 million crowns year ago
* proposes no 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endo International PLC announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown against alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.