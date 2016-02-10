BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
Feb 10 Opera Software Asa
* Norwegian state pension fund Folketrygdfondet says has accepted the bid for all its 15.02 million Opera Software shares from Golden Brick Silk Road Equity Investment Fund II LLP Further company coverage:
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.