MOVES- Aon, Citigroup, iCapital
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 10 Bucher Industries AG :
* Planned streamlining of sweeper manufacture will result in loss of some 65 jobs in Switzerland and Great Britain
* Cost of streamlining measures will be 4 million Swiss francs ($4.11 million) and will be recognised in fiscal 2016 and 2017
* In Latvia, on other hand, a corresponding number of new positions will be created Source text - bit.ly/1TbUdVb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9737 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.