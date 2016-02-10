Feb 10 Soitec SA :

* Proposed two successive capital increases for a total consideration of 130 million euro to 180 million euro ($203.0 million)

* A reserved capital increase for a total amount of 76.5 million euro, at a price of 0.55 euro per share

* A subsequent capital increase with preferential subscription rights ("rights issue") for a total amount of 53.5 million euro to 103.5 million euro

* Size of rights issue will be adjusted to finance potential OCEANE 2018 buy-back opportunities

* Following two operations, CEA investissement ("CEAI"), National Silicon Industry Group ("NSIG") and Bpifrance Participations ("Bpifrance") would each hold 14.5 pct of company's shareholding

* CEAI would have option to increase its stake to 15 pct thereafter