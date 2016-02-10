BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Value Holdings International AG :
* FY net result 603,700 euros ($679,464.35)versus 67,800 euros year ago
* Sees positive result in 2016
* To propose dividend of 0.07 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1KboEIw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.