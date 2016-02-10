Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 Belimo Holding AG :
* Sees FY operating income (EBIT) of around 74 million Swiss francs ($76 million) (first half 2015 35.8 million francs; previous year 81.3 million francs)
* Sees FY net income of approximately 56 million francs (first half 2015 23.0 million francs; previous year 67.2 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1XhzYVo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
