Feb 10 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 2.0 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 0.3 million euros versus loss 2.7 million euros year ago

* Anticipates that economic climate will remain difficult in 2016

* Company expects operating profitability in 2016 to remain same or improve slightly on previous year

* Decided that no dividend would be paid for 2014 financial year

