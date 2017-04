Feb 10 Ws Atkins Plc

* atkins trading in line with expectations

* our outlook for full year remains unchanged as we make good progress towards our 8% group operating margin target

* in context of headwinds in certain markets, group continues to trade in line with expectations

* we expect to report net funds of around £190m at 31 march 2016, excluding funding of pp&t acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)