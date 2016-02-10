UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Greene King Plc :
* Trading statement for the 40 weeks to February 7
* Greene King retail like-for-like (LFL) sales up 2.2 pct, Spirit managed LFL sales up 1.1 pct
* In two Christmas weeks, LFL sales grew 5.0 pct in Greene King & 5.2 pct in Spirit
* Pub partners LFL net income up 2.5 pct
* Brewing & Brands own-brewed volume (obv) up 3.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.