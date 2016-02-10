US STOCKS-Wall St ends choppy session up slightly; energy helps
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates volume)
Feb 10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Ian Curley has informed board of his intention to step down as Group Chief Financial Officer
* Board has appointed Ken Bowles, Group Financial Controller, as Group Chief Financial Officer designate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates volume)
WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was operated by a Russian national who was arrested in Spain over the weekend.