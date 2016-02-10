Feb 10 Caffyns Plc :

* Appointment of Michael Warren as finance director designate of company

* Warren will be appointed to board of company with effect from May 31, 2016

* Will assume role of finance director upon previously announced retirement of Mark Harrison with effect from July 31, 2016