BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 BVT SA :
* Q4 net profit 654,444 zlotys ($166,204) versus 398,568 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 2.2 million zlotys, 11.64 pct lower than forecasted on Oct. 14, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9376 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.