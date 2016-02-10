BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Koumbas Synergy Group :
* Sells its entire 15.96% stake in Perseus Health Care to Restitutionary Management Advice Limited for 6.0 million euros ($6.71 million)
* To pay part of the outstanding debt obligations with proceeds from Perseus Health Care sale Source text: bit.ly/20VA4UT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.