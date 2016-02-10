BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Euro Kapital YO :
* FY 2015 net profit of 134,555 lira ($45,986) versus 1.7 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 293.1 million lira versus 194.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.