BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Skue Sparebank
* Q4 profit after tax 24.9 million Norwegian crowns ($2.92 million) versus 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 4.3 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest and credit commissions income 36.8 million crowns versus 36.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes cash dividend of 4.50 crowns per equity certificate for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5286 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.