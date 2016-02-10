BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Helgeland Sparebank :
* Q4 net interest & credit commissions income 121 million Norwegian crowns ($14.20 million) versus 115 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 12 million crowns versus 9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 70 million crowns versus 35 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.75 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5231 Norwegian crowns)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.