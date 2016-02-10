Feb 10 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :

* Sees headline earnings per share for 6 months to Nov. 30 between 52.55cents - 54.27cents, up 23-27 percent

* Sees core eanings per share between 53.36 cents - 54.70 cents, up 20-23 percent

* Increase in earnings is predominantly attributable to organic growth