Feb 10 Beni Stabili SpA :
* Reports FY net rental revenues of 174.5 million euros ($196.4 million) (194.2 million
euros at the end of 2014)
* FY gross rental revenues: 210.6 million euros (228.4 million euros at the end of 2014)
* FY real estate portfolio: 3,902.6 million euros (4,091.5 million euros at the end of
2014)
* FY recurring consolidated net income is up 14 pct yoy (+99.4 million euros, compared to +
87.2 million euros in 2014)
* FY financial occupancy of the properties at 92.8 pct for the core and dynamic
portfolios
* Increase in proposed dividend: +9 pct, equal to 0.024 euros per share
* Expects a slight increase in net recurring income in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1V3eWIs
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
