Feb 10 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* AB Inbev receives a binding offer from Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire part of Sabmiller's European business

* Asahi's offer values the Peroni, Grolsch, and meantime brand families and associated businesses in Italy, the Netherlands, UK and internationally at 2,550 million euros ($2.87 billion) on a debt free/cash free basis

* AB Inbev has agreed to a period of exclusivity with Asahi in respect of these brands and businesses while these consultation processes are ongoing

* In connection with this transaction, Lazard and Deutsche Bank AG are acting as financial advisors to AB Inbev