UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :
* AB Inbev receives a binding offer from Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire part of Sabmiller's European business
* Asahi's offer values the Peroni, Grolsch, and meantime brand families and associated businesses in Italy, the Netherlands, UK and internationally at 2,550 million euros ($2.87 billion) on a debt free/cash free basis
* AB Inbev has agreed to a period of exclusivity with Asahi in respect of these brands and businesses while these consultation processes are ongoing
* In connection with this transaction, Lazard and Deutsche Bank AG are acting as financial advisors to AB Inbev Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.