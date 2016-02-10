BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 BPCE Sa says
* Jacques Beyssade joins groupe BPCE's general management committee as Deputy Chief Executive Officer
* Says in addition to Beyssade's existing risk functions, he will henceforth oversee compliance, security and financial auditing functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.